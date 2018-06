Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 people were killed in a suicide attack in the Yemeni city of Aden.

Report informs citing AFP, a suicide bomber had detonated an explosive device.

According to security officials, the explosion occurred when the recruits lined up in a camp for recruitment in the area of Khor Maksar port city of Aden.

The ambulance and additional military forces arrived at the scene.