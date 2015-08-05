At least 20 dead in dual train derailment tragedy in India

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 people have died, including three children, after two trains derailed on Tuesday night in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Report informs citing foreign media.

The incident happened as the tracks, which crossed a swollen Machak river near Harda, were washed away in heavy rains.

As a result seven coaches of the Kamayani Express and three coaches plus the engine of the Janata Express derailed. The death toll might rise as emergency responders are continuing to find survivors trapped in water after the coaches plunged into the river.