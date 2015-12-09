At least 11 died and 13 missing as boat sinks off Greece

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Greek authorities say at least 11 people have died and 13 are missing after a boat carrying about 50 migrants sank overnight off the Greek island of Farmakonisi, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The coast guard said 26 people have been rescued alive. It said the accident occurred early Wednesday when a wooden boat carrying the migrants from Turkey sank near the islet of Farmakonissi.

The dead were five children, four men and two women. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

Greece is the main entry point for refugees and economic migrants seeking a better life in the European Union.