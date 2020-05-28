At least 10 Afghan forces killed in 'Taliban' attack

"At least seven Afghan forces were killed, and one was wounded after the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in northern Parwan province on Wednesday night," said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the provincial governor.

The Taliban attacked the security checkpoint in Seyagerd district and clashed with Afghan security forces, according to Shahkar, Tolo News reported.

"The Taliban also suffered casualties, but there is no exact information about the number," she said.

In the meantime, a security source said that at least ten security forces were killed, and "the Taliban torched the bodies."

The Taliban has not commented on the attack.

A key provision of the Feb. 29 agreement between the Taliban and the United States, to which the Afghan government was not a party, involved a U.S. commitment to reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 8,600 by mid-July and, conditions permitting, to zero by May 2021.