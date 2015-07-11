 Top
    Close photo mode

    At least 1 person dies, 4 injured in blast, which occurred near Italian consulate in Cairo - UPDATED

    Responsibility for the incident has not been assumed yet

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least one person died in the explosion which occurred in front of the Italian Consulate in Cairo this morning. Report informs, "CNN" reported.
    According to the report, 4 people were injured in the blast.
    Responsibility for the incident has not been assumed yet.

    *** 11:53

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion occurred in front of Italian consulate in Cairo.

    Report informs referring to TASS, the device exploded in front of the consulate.

    The explosion injured two police officers who were on duty at the consulate, and three passers-by. The blast partially destroyed the facade of the building.

    According to the security officials, a car bomb caused the blast.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi