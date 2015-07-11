At least 1 person dies, 4 injured in blast, which occurred near Italian consulate in Cairo - UPDATED

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least one person died in the explosion which occurred in front of the Italian Consulate in Cairo this morning. Report informs, "CNN" reported.

According to the report, 4 people were injured in the blast.

Responsibility for the incident has not been assumed yet.

