Assets of Ivanka Trump's family valued at $740 million

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Documents released by the White House reveal millions of dollars in assets held by its senior staff.

Report informs referring to the BBC, US President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have assets valued between $240m and $740m.

That includes a stake in Trump International Hotel, which earned Ms Trump between $1m and $5m last year.

The financial disclosure documents released late on Friday also detail recent salaries of several other high-profile figures in the administration.

Financial Times writes, Trump administration is one of the wealthiest in America's history.