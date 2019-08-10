Armenia resorts to provocation against Azerbaijan at international competition in Russia - PHOTOS

Armenia has again resorted to provocation against Azerbaijan at the International Army Games 2019 competition held in Russia.

Russian bureau of Report informs, this time, at their stand, Armenians presented national musical instruments and household items of Azerbaijan to the participants of the “International Army Games - 2019” as their historical musical instruments and household items.

So, among musical instruments, tar, saz, kamancha and tutak were presented as Armenian national instruments. In addition, “Sanak” (a large copper jug with a long narrow neck and with a handle for carrying water on the shoulder or on the back) was misappropriated by Armenians as household item.

The organizers were informed of the fact, but no action has been taken so far.

Notably, on August 3, the International Army Games - 2019 competitions started at the Alabino landfill in Kubinka, Moscow region