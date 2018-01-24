 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armed people attack offices of international aid agency in Afghanistan -VIDEO

    Suicide attacker detonated a car bomb

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 11 people injured as a result of armed attack on the office of international aid agency Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

    Report informs referring to the Tolo News

    Today morning suicide bomber detonated a car bomb at the entrance of building, after that a group of armed people entered the compound. The governor of Nangarhār province said the clash between armed people and law enforcement officers continues.

    Local TV channel reported that a school is located not far from office of aid agency. The employees of special services arrived on scene. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi