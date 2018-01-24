Armed people attack offices of international aid agency in Afghanistan -VIDEO

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 11 people injured as a result of armed attack on the office of international aid agency Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to the Tolo News.

Today morning suicide bomber detonated a car bomb at the entrance of building, after that a group of armed people entered the compound. The governor of Nangarhār province said the clash between armed people and law enforcement officers continues.

Local TV channel reported that a school is located not far from office of aid agency. The employees of special services arrived on scene.