Armed clashes resumed in Southern Sudan

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed clashes resumed in the capital of southern Sudan, Juba, Report informs referring to France Presse.

Clashes in Juba between the supporters of the President of Southern Sudan Salva Kiir and his deputy Ma'shar Rijeka took place on July 7. The clashes have killed more than 270 people.

On the eve of the UN Security Council for the second time in two days has condemned the clashes and expressed readiness to send extra peacekeepers to the country to protect the residents.

The US State Department announced that evacuates some staff from the embassy in Juba.