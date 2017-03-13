Argentina rock concert leaves 2 dead in massive crush

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night as a result of massive crush during over-packed outdoor rock concert in Olavarria, Argentina.

Report informs referring to foreign media.

The incident happened as spectators rushed to the stage which causing massive panic in the crowd while musicians were playing one of last songs of the concert.

The deadly crush of fans was blamed on lack of crowd control at the concert. Some 250,000 fans showed up for the concert, according to organizers. Whereas population of Ollavaria is, about 100,000.