Another terror alarm spreads in Manchester

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ British police blocked all roads in Trafford borough of Manchester upon information on explosive placed in the school.

Report informs referring to Haber7, this was announced by the local police.

The military also moved towards the school. Police confirmed the incident.

Notably, 22 spectators died, 59 injured in heavy explosion happened at Manchester Arena during concert of American singer Ariana Grande on May 22. The terrorist group “Islamic State” claimed responsibility for the attack.