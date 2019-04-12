Anonymous messages captors of Assange

Decentralized virtual community Anonymous has appealed to the authorities of Great Britain and "their supporters around the world" in connection with the detention of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London.

Report informs that the video appeal was posted on the official website of the network.

"This arrest and the greater persecution of Wikileaks and other whistleblowers sends a clear message that these governments will stop at nothing to maintain their secrecy. Assange has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every single year since 2010 when his case began to gather international media attention, and he is well loved by the people of the world, especially those who have the sense to see through the propaganda that justifies the foreign policy of the US government and their allies.

“Unfortunately, the establishment does not feel the same, so this is a warning for the establishment: Let Assange free or you will pay! The time has come for us to unite, the time has come for us to stand up and fight!" the statement says.

Notably, Assange was arrested in London yesterday