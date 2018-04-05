Angela Merkel will pay a visit to United States

© REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the US on April 27 to hold talks with President Donald Trump, Report informs citing the German edition Bild.

Earlier it was reported that Trump discussed the case of Skripal with Merkel. Both leaders positively characterized the joint actions of NATO allies, the member states of the European Union in terms of expulsion of "Russian intelligence officers" in solidarity with Britain.

It also became known earlier that Merkel has expressed her hope for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Skripal case.