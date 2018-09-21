Angela Merkel refuses to shake hands with Theresa May

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ / German Chancellor Angela Merkel publicly insulted British Prime Minister Theresa May, refusing to shake hands with her, Report informs citing the Russian media.

The incident occurred yesterday at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg.

It is noted that Theresa May stood with a group of European leaders when Merkel approached them. The Prime Minister smiled and leaned over Merkel, however but the latter ignored and approached to President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite.

The British media reported that earlier in a personal conversation, Merkel said the Prime Minister that the UK should show "a little patience" in Brexit talks.