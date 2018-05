© REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Germany will not take part in any air strike in Syria."

Report informs citing the Ahaber, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said commenting on possible military operations against Syria.

At a press conference with Danish prime minister, Lars Lökke Rasmussen on April 12, German Chancellor said there are numerous arguments that the regime in Syria is behind the chemical attack in East Ghouta.