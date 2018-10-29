Angela Merkel announces date of leaving politics

© Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the meeting with party leadership that she will not put forward her candidacy for leadership of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the assembly to be held in December, Report informs citing Hurriyet.

Angela Merkel has been heading the party for 18 years. She was defeated in Hesse after parliamentary elections.

Angela Merkel was born on July 17, 1954 in Hamburg. She has been heading CDU since April 10, 2000, chancellor of German since November 22, 2005.

Angela Merkel’s giving up the leadership of her party also means that she won’t participate in the next parliamentary elections.