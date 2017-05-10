Andrew McCabe becomes acting FBI Director

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Director Andrew McCabe became an acting FBI director.

Report informs referring to a message sent to FBI employees by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

According to the NBC television channel, US President Donald Trump met with McCabe soon after HE fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump has fired Comey on the recommendation of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The President said that Comey is not able to effectively manage the department.

At that dismissal news came during his speech at FBI recruiting event in Los Angeles. Comey was talking to staff at the FBI office in LA when a television in the background flashed the breaking news that he had been sacked.

Laughing, the FBI director was reported as saying he thought it was a prank and made a joke about it to lighten the mood. He was then led to a nearby office, where the news was confirmed to him.