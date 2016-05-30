Analysis of data seized by investigators in last week’s raid of Google France could take years

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analysis of data seized by investigators in last week’s raid of Google’s Paris headquarters could possibly take years, Report informs citing the Figaro newspaper, French financial prosecutor Eliane Houlette said on Sunday.

Dozens of French police raided Google's offices on Tuesday, escalating an investigation over suspected tax evasion.

“We have collected a lot of computer data,” Houlette said in an interview with Europe 1 radio, TV channel iTele and newspaper Le Monde, adding that 96 people took part in the raid.

“We need to analyse (the data) ... (it will take) months, I hope that it won’t be several years, but we are very limited in resources”.

Google, which said it is complying fully with French law, is under pressure across Europe from public opinion and governments angry at the way multinationals exploit their global presence to minimise tax liabilities.