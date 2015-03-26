​An-2 plane crashed in western Ukraine

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ AN-2 airplane crashed in the Volyn region of Ukraine, Report informs citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The incident occurred in the village of Luch, Lutsk district last night.

According to the Emergency Service, the pilot of AN-2 plane, reducing plane to dangerous heights, caught the roof of a private house, and as the result, the plane crashed on the road and burnt. The pilot died.

The reason of the air crash is being investigated.