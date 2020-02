Amsterdam: Explosion hits postal company office

12 February, 2020 12:31

https://report.az/storage/news/12b15c3a7f63aef810ddf80223a758b0/4907a2f3-2704-4042-b84b-f9b7658a6e57_292.jpg An explosion has hit a postal company office in Amsterdam. Report says, citing TASS, that the Dutch police reported no injuries.

