Americans recognized nuclear advantage of Russia

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has serious advantages over the United States in nuclear-weapons production.

Report informs, newspaper Huffington Post says citing a draft of the new US nuclear doctrine.

“Russia has serious advantages over the United States and its allies in terms of production of nuclear weapons and non-strategic nuclear forces”, the doctrine says.

It is noted that Russia “produces an extensive set of non-strategic systems, which can be both nuclear and conventional weapons.

Russia is modernizing its ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads and is working on a new interceptor missile.

As previously reported, Trump administration intends to develop a new nuclear warhead with a charge of small capacity for Trident missiles to deter Russia.