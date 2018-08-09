American soldier injured in attack by YPG/PKK militant

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ / US marine corps Sgt. Cameron Halkovich was injured in the attack of YPG/PKK militant in Syria, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

It is noted that the US Department of Defense hid information about the incident that took place at a military base near Deir ez-Zor.

The American soldier was subjected to attack because he helped the wounded from the local Arab population. The gunman was killed in the attack.

Sources note that there are periodically conflicts in the base between US servicemen and YPG/PKK members acting under the guise of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).