​American singer Pink says she tested positive for COVID-19

Singer Pink announced that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month but has since recovered, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests, and I tested positive," she wrote on Twitter.

She added that her family had sheltered at home for two weeks and followed the doctors' instructions. "A few days ago, we did a repeat test, and thank God, it was negative," the singer added.

To support health care workers, Pink also decided to donate $ 500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has so far recorded more than 277 thousand cases of coronavirus infection, while more than 7 thousand people died.