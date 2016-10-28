American expert: If Hillary Clinton wins, she will continue Obama’s policy

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ In case of victory in upcoming presidential elections in the United States, Hillary Clinton will continue the policy of the current US President Barack Obama in defense and foreign policy, and will also be tougher in relations with Russia.

Report informs, the USexpert James Thurber said in the framework of debate "Looking at US 2016 elections: schedule, candidates, issues, voters and polarization” at the American Center in Azerbaijan University of Languages.

The expert has called the upcoming elections historic and noted that eliminates the winning of the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

"Hillary Clinton has twice visited Azerbaijan, and she understands the South Caucasus issues. She is not like Trump, who one day says one thing, another day another", he said.

The expert then spoke about the process of nomination of candidates for presidential election. He added that the election campaign in the United States lasted 597 days at a cost of 8 billion USD.

Speaking about the electoral mood in the US population, J. Thurber noted that according to a poll before elections, 34% of the population identified themselves as Democrats, 27% Republicans, 38% independent: "Hillary Clinton is doing a lot to work with an independent electorate. But Trump insults the American people of other races, women, Muslims. The USA is a country of immigrants. Therefore, we can say that Trump has already lost the election, as Clinton is ahead of D. Trump according to preliminary figures."

Then the expert talked about the work of the electoral college, noting that elections in the United States are not always a choice of electorate. In this regard, he noted that the candidates often throw all their forces to those states, which play an important role in election of the White House chief.

In turn, the expert Claudia Thurber said that for the first time in America, first president-woman can be elected, but the US is still far behind many world countries for assignment of women in high posts: "The Congress consisted only 19% women. That’s why, the election is a historical moment when for the first time a woman can take the highest post in the country."