Amendments allowing to dismiss current PACE president approved

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ PACE today by a majority of votes adopted a resolution proposing amendments to the regulations and allowing the beginning of the process of dismissing the current head of the assembly Pedro Agramunt. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 154 members of parliament voted for, 30 – against. Against - 30, 13 people abstained. A total of 197 parliamentarians participated in the voting. All amendments to the document were withdrawn by the authors during the discussion. The adopted resolution opens the possibility of starting the process of dismissal.

To date, there is no provision in PACE regulations on the resignation of the elected person. He can leave only voluntarily.