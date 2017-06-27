 Top
    Close photo mode

    Amendments allowing to dismiss current PACE president approved

    154 members of parliament voted for, 30 - against

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ PACE today by a majority of votes adopted a resolution proposing amendments to the regulations and allowing the beginning of the process of dismissing the current head of the assembly Pedro Agramunt. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 154 members of parliament voted for, 30 – against. Against - 30, 13 people abstained. A total of 197 parliamentarians participated in the voting. All amendments to the document were withdrawn by the authors during the discussion. The adopted resolution opens the possibility of starting the process of dismissal.

    To date, there is no provision in PACE regulations on the resignation of the elected person. He can leave only voluntarily. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi