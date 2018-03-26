 Top
    Ambassadors of Russia in Baltic countries summoned to Foreign Ministry

    Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassadors of Russia in Latvia and Lithuania were summoned to the Foreign Ministries of these countries. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "The Russian ambassadors have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Latvia, and all details will be announced at 4 pm at a press conference", - the ministry said.

    It is noted that at the same time, the Ambassador of Russia was invited to the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

