Almazbek Atambayev to resign as Kyrgyz President after a year

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev announced that will resign after a year.

Report informs, he said addressing today's news conference on the year results.

"Today I mark the sixth anniversary that I serve as a president. Time passes so quickly. I think we did a lot with help of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Now we live in a completely different country. A year later, I will leave my post, results of the work will be seen in two or three years", A.Atambayev said.

President said that doesn't have any view whom the people will elect next year and that main issue is to ensure further development of the country.

Notably, A.Atambayev was elected Kyrgyz President in 2011, his term of office will expire at the end of 2017.