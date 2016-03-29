All passengers freed from hijacked EgyptAir plane - VIDEO

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The pilot of the plane was threatened by a passenger strapped with explosives.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this was stated by Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported that 55 passengers were on board and a crew of seven. The hijacking occurred in Cyprus's flight information region and the airliner was diverted to Larnaca.

All passengers had been allowed to leave the plane.

The plane was an Airbus 320, Egypt's aviation ministry said.

The person who hijacked an EgyptAir domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo on Tuesday has yet to make any demands, a Cypriot foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

"The information we have so far is that it is one hijacker. The person has yet to make any demands," Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Alexandros Zenon told French iTele television, adding that the hijacker had indicated he was willing to release a number of hostages.

The ministry in a statement that pilot Omar al-Gammal had informed authorities that he was threatened by a passenger who possessed a suicide belt and forced him to land in Larnaca.

CYBC said the airplane was parked at an apron at Larnaca airport. The hijacker asked police to back away from the aircraft, it said.

Israel scrambled warplanes in its airspace as a precaution in response to the plane hijacking, according to an Israeli military source.