Alexei Kudrin: We expect negative growth in Russia

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ It's a real crisis and will be protracted. Report informs, former minister of finance of Russian Federation, the Head of the Committee of Civil Initiatives Alexei Kudrin in his interview to RBC Agency.

Predictions that I made about the fall of GDP in the best-case scenario of up to 2%, and in a pessimistic 4% already confirmed official forecasts, as the Central Bank and Minekom already had affirmed them, he says.

Former minister stated that, it's a real crisis and will be protracted.

"Two years already rather big time. Then apparently, stagnation will last in Russia. How long will the last, depends on whether Russia will agree on sanctions relief measure and whether it can reform its economy, he argues.