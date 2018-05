Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 21 people have died and dozens have been left seriously ill after drinking toxic alcohol over Christmas in Punjab in Pakistan.

Report informs citing the BBC.

The dead consumed the homemade liquor in the city of Toba Tek Singh, 330 km from the capital, Islamabad.

Muslims are forbidden from buying or drinking alcohol in Pakistan - and minorities need a permit to buy liquor.