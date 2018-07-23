Al Shabaab militants attack Somali army base

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the terrorist group "Al-Shabab" committed an armed attack on the military base in southern Somalia, Report informs citing the Reuters.

According to the representative of the Somali army Mohamed Aden, there are no details about the attack. He added that reinforcements have already been sent to the base.

Representatives of the group in turn argue that during the clashes between militants and the military 27 Somali soldiers were killed.