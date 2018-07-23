 Top
    Close photo mode

    Al Shabaab militants attack Somali army base

    Representatives of group claim that during clashes between militants and the military 27 Somali soldiers were killed

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the terrorist group "Al-Shabab" committed an armed attack on the military base in southern Somalia, Report informs citing the Reuters.

    According to the representative of the Somali army Mohamed Aden, there are no details about the attack. He added that reinforcements have already been sent to the base.

    Representatives of the group in turn argue that during the clashes between militants and the military 27 Somali soldiers were killed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi