Airlines Emirates and FlyDubai to resume flights over Iraq

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UAE airlines Emirates and FlyDubai resumed flights over Iraq, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Earlier, prime minister and commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Haider al-Abadi announced victorious end of the war against the ISIS after regaining control over the entire border with Syria.

Several airlines stopped flights over Iraq in 2014 (this concerns flights to Europe and the US) for security reasons and began to fly over longer routes through Iran and other countries.

According to Emirates, the airline "resumed the use of Iraqi airspace and a small number of flights cross it every day".

FlyDubai said that they began to use the eastern part of Iraqi airspace, this concerns flights to Eastern Europe and Turkey.