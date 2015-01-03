AirAsia airline may lose license after Airbus crash

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Director of Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport of Indonesia Joko Muratmodzho consider that the Malaysian airline AirAsia flight may lose license in the country after the collapse of the passenger liner in the Java Sea, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to him, the Ministry has initiated an investigation and there is the possibility of license suspension of AirAsia in Indonesia.

The Airbus took off from Surabaya Indonesia to Singapore in the morning on December 28. Soon airplane disappeared from the radar screens without submitting distress.162 people were on board.

30 dead bodies were found, more than 12 of them recovered from the water.