​Ahmet Davutoglu will be promoted to the post of Prime Minister of Turkey

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Elected President of Turkey, acting Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Prime Minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Ahmet Davutoglu, Head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as a candidate for the post of Party Chairman and Prime Minister.

Report informs citing "Anatolia" agency, Erdogan stated that, after long debates, the party had decided on the name of the candidate. Such criteria as experience, personal qualities and competence played a big role in their decision. He also stressed that those who wish to disorder Justice and Development Party, can expect the inevitable disappointment.

Erdogan also said that Ahmet Davutoglu’s determination to fight the so-called parallel state was an important factor in his nomination for the post of Chairman of the AKP.

The new Chairman of the AKP and the Turkish Prime minister will be elected at the Congress of the Party of Justice and Development, which will be held on August 27.