Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 10,000 in Africa

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 10,075 in Africa, Report says, citing Ahaber.

According to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past day, the death toll from the virus has increased by 73, bringing a total number to 487. According to the report, the country recorded another 1,000 new cases of infection in the past day.

So far, 43 African countries have completely closed their borders, while 7 states closed international air transport.

Notably, the coronavirus infection began to spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. 209 states and regions have already reported on confirmed cases.

The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has so far exceeded1 352 000, 287 699of those recovered, while 75 300died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 on February 11. On March 11, the organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.