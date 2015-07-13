Afghanistan: Unknown gunmen blown up a girls's school

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Unidentified gunmen have blown up a girls’ school in eastern Nangarhar province, destroying all of its rooms and burning school books and school documents inside, Report informs citing foreign media.

Mohammad Asif Shinwarai, spokesman for the education directorate of Nangarhar province says that a group of unknown armed men set explosives around the girls’ school in Bodyalai area of Shiwa District late last night.

He said that the school building is almost completely destroyed in the explosions and fire.

According to Shinwari, 850 students were studying in this school.

This is at least sixth attack on schools in the eastern part of the country this year.

On the night of January 29, a group of unidentified gunmen attacked two schools in Haska Mina District of Nangarhar province. They blew up the girls’ school with bombs and broke windows and doors of the boys’ school.

Another girls’ school was blown up with bombs in Naray District of Kunar province on the night of February 7.

Following this incident, a school was blown with bombs in Mohmand Dara District of Nangarhar province on the night of February 9.

Two days later another school came under attack in Kunar province. Unidentified gunmen went to a school in Sarwan area of Dangam District and set it on fire on the night of February 11.

There is no claim of responsibility for these attacks. Security officials after every incident have said that an investigation is underway to detain the culprits but six months pass and there is no report of the arrest of any suspect into this connection.