Afghanistan: the army abolished about 50 militants

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day Afghan National Army dismantled in the course of operations in different regions of the country at least 49 militants, Report informs referring to Russian media.

Military operations were conducted in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Helmand and Logar. According to the ministry, as a result of operations, several militants were wounded, and also were seized weapons and ammunition, several explosive devices were destroyed. Two soldiers of the national army of the country killed.

Afghan Interior Ministry, in turn, reported about dismantling of 43 militants and 25 wounded. In a statement, the Interior Ministry says that the army operations were carried out in collaboration with the National Police in the provinces of Kunduz, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nuristan, Ghazni and Helmand.

A radical movement "Taliban" operates in the country, government forces are constantly carrying out special operations to combat insurgents. Often the victims of these confrontations are civilians.