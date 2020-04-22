Afghanistan: 19 militants killed, 7 wounded

11 officers of Afghan security forces were killed at a clash with the Taliban in Sar-e Pol province.

Moreover, 8 servicemen were killed as a result of an attack of Taliban militants in a checkpoint in Aynak copper mine, Logar province.

Kandahar Police Office said that as a result of the armed attack of militants on some checkpoints, 7 servicemen were wounded, 31 ‘Talibanists’ were killed.

The Taliban emerged in 1994 as one of the prominent factions in the Afghan Civil War and largely consisted of students (talib) from the Pashtun areas of eastern and southern Afghanistan who had been educated in traditional Islamic schools and fought during the Soviet-Afghan War.