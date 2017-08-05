 Top
    Afghan police officer killed while attempting to attack NATO forces

    Servicemen of NATO mission to Afghanistan were coming back to base when police officer attacked them

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the employees of the Afghani police has been shot dead while attempting to attack the NATO forces located in the southern province of Kandagar, Report informs citing the TASS.

    According to the NATO mission to Afghanistan, incident took place on Saturday near Kandagar International Airport located at 16 km away from the city.

    It is noted that servicemen were coming back to the base when a police officer attacked them. During the incident, the security was being ensured by Romanian soldiers who eliminated the assailant. As a result of the shooting, one Romanian serviceman received injuries.

    It is still unknown whether or not the assailant had ties with the anti-government forces.  

