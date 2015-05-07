Afghan soldiers neutralizes about 40 "Taliban" militants

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan security forces carried out operation to release the passengers of the bus kidnapped by "Taliban" movement in February this year . Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti" . In this regard, official sources in Afghanistan issued a statement on it. At least 35 terrorists were neutralized as a result of the operation.

According to the report, the operation on the release of kidnapped passengers, began in Farah province two days ago. The operation is underway.

The information about the dead and injured civilians was not provided yet.

The head of Zabul province, Ashraf Nasiri said that a few terrorists were killed in Xak district, 25 were injured.