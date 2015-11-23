 Top
    Afghan security forces killed 58 militants in recent days

    During the operation, the security forces arrested six militants country

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Fifty-eight militants were eliminated and 10 were injured during anti-terrorism operations l;aunched by the security forces in Afghanistan in recent days. Report informs referring to the website the Afghanistan Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    Operations were held in the provinces of Nangarhar, Nuristan, Kunduz, Faryab, Jowzjan, Balkh, Kandahar, Paktika, Helmand and Badghis. During the operations, the security forces arrested six militants.

    Afghan National Police also seized weapons and ammunition.

