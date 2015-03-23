Advisor to Ukrainian Minister of Interior confirms the death of Yanukovych's son in Lake Baikal

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Advisor to Ukrainian Minister of Interior and the deputy of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko confirmed the death of the former President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych's son. Report informs referring to Moskovskiy Komsomolets, according to the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, the surname of the deceased was Davydov.

In accordance with Gerashchenko, Victor Yanukovych-junior drove under the snow on the invisible border between old and new ice. "Witnesses of the tragedy said that Victor drove onto the ice wearing a seat and when the machine tilted to the side of the driver, he lost precious seconds to unfasten the seat belt. The door on the diver's side was blocked by ice, so it was impossible to open," the deputy wrote on his facebook page.