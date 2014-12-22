About 500 terrorists executed in Pakistan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Pakistan over the next few weeks, executed about 500 terrorists sentenced earlier to capital punishment.

Report informs referring to Itar-Tass it was said by the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

On December 17, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lifted the moratorium on the death penalty in force in Pakistan since 2008.

This decision was taken after the militants attack of movement Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on one of the secondary schools in the city of Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), which took place on December 16.

148 people were victims of attack, including more than 130 children.