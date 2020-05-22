Abe refuses to resign, despite Tokyo Prosecutor's gambling scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that he does not intend to leave his post, despite the controversial resignation of Tokyo Prosecutor Hiromu Kurokawa. The report says citing TASS, the head of government made such a statement today during a meeting of the relevant Committee of the lower house of the Japanese Parliament.

"My mission is to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, protect the lives and health of citizens, and ensure the continuity of companies' work," Abe said.

Earlier during the meeting, opposition members of the Japanese Parliament criticized the head of government, saying that "Prime Minister Abe and Minister [of justice Masako] The Mori did not bear any responsibility."

Kurokawa resigned on May 21, and the Japanese Cabinet approved it the day before. He played mahjong for money and did so despite Japan's state of emergency over the new coronavirus.