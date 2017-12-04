A storm in southern India kills at least 20 people

© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 killed, over 100 were injured as a result of the Cyclone Ockhi that hit the south-west of India.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, emergency management office of Tamil Nadu state said.

"Another hundred went missing", the office reported.

According to rescuers, the storm completely destroyed more than 70 houses in Tamil Nadu, while another 1.100 were damaged.

Almost 700 people were rescued in the last few days.