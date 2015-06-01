European Commission official threatened to withdraw Hungary from EU

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned Hungary about a possible withdrawal from the European Union in the case of restoration of the death penalty, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Anyone who has the death penalty has no place in the European Union" - said Juncker, responding to the statement by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The head of the Hungarian government has recently declared that "the issue of the death penalty should be included in the agenda in Hungary."

The death penalty was abolished in Hungary in 1990.