    A plane crashes in Shamalgan, Kazakhstan

    Five people were on board

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ A plane crashed in Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to Informburo.kz.

    АН-28 plane with medical staff flied from Almaty to the city of Shymkent in Kazakhstan and disappeared from radars in Shamalgan district.

    The emergency services arrived at the crash site and tried to contain fire, said Ruslan Imankulov, representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

    Five people were on board the aircraft. No reports about their fate yet. 

