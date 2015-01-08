 Top
    A moment of silence in memory of the victims observed in France

    Funeral mass took place in all cities of the country

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ France paid tribute to the victims of the attack to the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo with aminute of silence. Report informs citing French mass media, memorial masses were held in all cities of the country.

    In Paris, at 12.00 (15.00 Baku time) the bells of Notre Dame heralded the beginning of a three-day national mourning announced by President Francois Hollande.

    It also should be noted that, the memory of the France terrorist attack victims also observed with a moment of silence at French Embassy to Azerbaijan. The Embassy flags were lowered, opened the book of condolences.

