A man accidentally shot himself and his wife in US

A man accidentally shot himself and his wife in Tennessee church, US, after he had taken his gun out during a discussion about weapons in places of worship.

"Shooting happened. This was an accident. It was not intentional. Both injured delivered to hospital,” police of Tellico Plains town posted on Facebook.

CNN reports that Wayne Reid showed his unloaded pistol to other worshippers, afterwards he recharged it and put in holster. Later he was asked to show the pistol. When 81-year-old Reid took the pistol out it went off.