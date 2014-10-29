​A group of armed Iraqi Kurds arrive in Turkey for further transfer to Syria

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Peshmerga group of Kurdish Self-Defense Forces, consisting of 150 people, arrived in Turkey for further fight against IS militants in the Syrian city of Kobani.

Report informs citing BBC, one part of the group went to Turkey by air, the other one which carried a weapon crossed the border by land.

Recently Turkey agreed Iraqi Kurds to cross the border with Syria through Turkish territory in order to fight the ISIS militants in Kobani after a series of protests of local Kurdish people due to the Turkish government inaction in this matter.